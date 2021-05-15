Covid-19: Four fatalities, 324 new cases in Sarawak today

Sarawak today recorded four deaths from Covid-19 along with 324 new positive cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, May 15 — Sarawak today recorded four deaths from Covid-19 along with 324 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

“A total of 237 or 73.15 per cent of today’s cases were detected in Miri, Bintulu, Sibu and Kapit districts,” it said.

The figures brought the total death toll in the state to 219, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 37,978 cases. — Borneo Post Online