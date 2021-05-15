Communications Ministry issues disclaimer on EMCO fake news that went viral

The National Security Council denies that an enhanced movement control order will be declared in several areas in the Kubang Pasu district. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The following is a disclaimer of fake news that went viral on social media issued by the agency responsible through a media statement by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry's (KKMM) Quick Response Team in a media statement issued at 10.30pm today.

The National Security Council (MKN) denies that an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be declared in several areas in the Kubang Pasu district, Kedah involving Kampung Paya Kechut, Taman Mahsuri, Taman Tengku Anum and Kampung Lubuk Kawah starting on May 17.

It said there is also no mention of EMCO dates in all areas in Kota Setar as viralled on social media.

The statement also called on the public to stop spreading unauthentic information that could cause confusion and concern among the public. — Bernama