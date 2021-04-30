Melor assemblyman Dr Yusnan Yusof dies at 53

Funeral prayers for Dr Yusnan Yusof will be held after Friday prayers at the Muhammadi Mosque, Kota Bharu. — Picture via Twitter

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BHARU, April 30 — Melor state assemblyman Dr Yusnan Yusof died at his home here, early this morning. He was 53.

His death was confirmed by his son Mohd Auzaie in a post via DrYusnan Albadar Facebook page, who added that Dr Yusnan breathed his last at 2.28am.

The funeral prayers will be held after Friday prayers at the Muhammadi Mosque, Kota Bharu and the remains will be buried at Pondok Haji Hassan Cemetery, Ketereh.

When contacted, Mohd Auzaie, 29, said his father had died of a heart attack, adding that the deceased had been suffering from heart disease since 2016.

Yusnan leaves behind wife Romaini Mat Daud, 52, six children, two daughters-in-law and two grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob in a Facebook post conveyed his condolences to Dr Yusnan’s family members.

“On behalf of the state government and Kelantan PAS leaders I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to all his family members. May Allah shower him with blessings and may his soul be placed among the pious,” he said. — Bernama