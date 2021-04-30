In Johor, four Ramadan bazaars ordered to close indefinitely due to high Covid-19 cases

Visitors maintain physical distancing and wear face masks to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) when visiting the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar, April 14, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, April 30 — As a precaution, four Ramadan bazaars in Johor have been ordered to close immediately.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said two Ramadan bazaars in Johor Baru and one bazaar each in Pasir Gudang and Kota Tinggi were affected.

He said the closure period would depend on the risk assessment made by the State Health Department.

“The closure of the Ramadan bazaars is not because of the bazaars but due to individuals living in the area who tested positive for Covid-19,” he explained.

The affected bazaars are Kampung Pasir Ramadan Bazaar, Jalan Mata Kuching; Ramadan Bazaar at Mart Kempas; Ramadan Belatuk Bazaar, Taman Scientex in the MBPG area and Ramadan Lok Heng Bazaar in the MDKT area.

Johor has a total of 9,609 stalls at 193 Ramadan Bazaar locations and 16 Aidilfitri Bazaar locations this year.