Enforcement officers should not rush into issuing compound notices, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Enforcement officers have got to understand the current situation instead of rushing to issue compound notices under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said compounds are being issued for offences under the law to educate the offenders so that they would be equally responsible in the fight against Covid-19.

“We (government) do not want to burden the people. The objective of imposing a compound is not to burden but to ensure a high level of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP), safe lives and for the offenders to reflect why they should be accountable.

“The amount of compound has been determined under the Act but we can still use our discretion to consider appeals or reduce the compound,” he told a press conference held virtually after the opening ceremony of the seminar “Covid -19 Challenges According to Islamic Perspective” and the launch of the book Faculty of Islamic Studies (FPI) 2020/202, published by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Press today.

Redzuan said the actions of certain quarters who have refused to comply with the SOPs was one of the contributing factors to the recent increase in new Covid-19 cases.

Earlier in his speech, Redzuan said the government always welcomes any form of cooperation with experts in various fields, especially Islamic studies, to resolve issues related to Covid-19.

“Advice and suggestions from academics based on research are needed in line with the enforcement measures taken by the government,” he said. — Bernama