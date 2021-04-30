All schools in Kelantan to remain closed till Raya holidays

A security guard at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Padang Enggang closes the school gate in Kota Bharu April 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, April 30 — The closure of all schools and educational institutions under the Education Ministry (MoE) in Kelantan has been extended from May 3 until the Hari Raya holidays.

Previously, the media reported that all schools in the state would remain closed until May 1.

Kelantan Education Department director Zulkernai Fauzi said as announced by the MOE, the school learning session would be held online through the home-based teaching and learning method (PdPR), from May 16 to 27.

“The mid-term break will start on May 28 until June 12 and schools will reopen on June 13,” he told Bernama, when contacted, today.

On Tuesday (April 27), Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) in Kelantan would be extended until May 17 following the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, Kelantan recorded 401 new Covid-19 cases with 32 active clusters.

Meanwhile, Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Yayasan Terengganu in Setiu, Terengganu has been ordered to close for 14 days starting last Wednesday until May 11 after 11 students and a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

State Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said all students, teachers and school staff had been ordered to undergo screening test and quarantine process.

“The school closure is to enable disinfection process and health screening to be carried out,” she told Bernama today.

In the meantime, Dr Nor Azimi reminded all teachers to always comply with the standard operating procedures to prevent greater infections in schools.

“Teachers must always keep their distance with students including during tasmik (checking of Quran recitation) session because there has been infection during this session involving more than one person,” she said. — Bernama