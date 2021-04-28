Covid-19: Perak police to tighten roadblocks at 27 locations

Police and army activity at a roadblock during movement control order (MCO) April 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 28 — Perak police will further tighten roadblocks at 27 entry and exit routes in the state to prevent illegal interstate travel during Aidilfitri next month.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police checks would be intensified at areas bordering the states of Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Pahang and Selangor.

‘’The government has yet to decide on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Aidilfitri celebration.

‘’So, we are continuing our duties as normal especially at roadblocks to ensure there are no interstate movements during Ramadan and Hari Raya

‘’As we are all aware, the (Covid-19) infection rate in Perak has gone down to two digits. So, we must maintain the momentum by ensuring no movements into Perak,’’ he said.

He told reporters this at a programme for distributing food and contributions to Perak police personnel in conjunction with Ramadan here today.

Mior Faridalathrash said he does not foresee the need to conduct house-to-house checks to catch people who break the interstate travel ban during Aidilfitri.

“If we can prevent people from entering Perak, why would we need to inspect houses?” he said. — Bernama