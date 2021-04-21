Health Ministry: 4,868 Covid-19 cases in education sector so far this year

A Fire and Rescue personnel wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kota Damansara 5 January 19, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed that 83 Covid-19 clusters have been detected within the education sector from January until yesterday, with 49 still active.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that out of the 4,868 cases found, 2,617 cases are still active.

“Starting from January 1, 2021 until April 20, 2021, a total of 83 Covid-19 clusters comprising 4,868 cases involving the education sector were reported by the MoH National CPRC.

“Of the 83 clusters, a total of 49 (59.04 per cent) clusters with 2,617 cases are still active and 34 (40.96 per cent) clusters with 2,251 cases have ended,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the biggest contributor of cases came from schools or institutions (39 clusters with 1,420 cases) followed by higher education institutions (19 clusters with 1,870 cases).

“Of the total clusters, 39 clusters (46.99 per cent) with 1,420 cases involve the sub-category of schools/institutions under the Ministry of Education (MoE), 19 clusters (22.89 per cent) with 1,870 cases involve the sub-category of higher education and 25 clusters (30.12 per cent) with 1,578 cases involving other education sub-categories,” he added.

Dr Adham said that the Health Ministry appreciates MoE efforts to keep schools open despite the pandemic and advised everyone involved to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP).

On April 19, it was reported that the Petaling District Health Office had ordered 19 schools there to close for disinfection and close contact tracing of students and teachers following several cases of Covid-19.

In a memo sighted by Malay Mail, district health officer Datuk Dr Mohamed Paid Yusof said clusters had been found in these schools, prompting the closure, and any reopening will be announced two days prior to in-person classes resuming.