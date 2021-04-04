PM arrives for official visit to Brunei

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived in Brunei today for a two-day official visit. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 4 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived here today for a two-day official visit to Brunei.

He was greeted by Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah upon arrival at the Brunei International Airport here at 4pm (same time as Malaysia).

The prime minister was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the international airport.

The national anthem of Malaysia Negaraku was played, followed by Brunei Darussalam’s national anthem Allah Peliharakan Sultan.

Muhyiddin then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

Three ministers from the Brunei Cabinet were also there to receive Muhyiddin, including Home Affairs Minister Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong.

Also present were Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Economic and Finance Minister Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah and Second Foreign Minister Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof. — Bernama