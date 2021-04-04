Don’t question our political philosophy if you want to cooperate with us, PSB tells Sarawak PH

Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh (left), seen with Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, speaks during a press conference March 9, 2021. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 4 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) was urged not to question Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) political philosophy and purpose of struggle if it wants cooperation for the coming state election.

PSB said today it has firmly adhered to its aim to bring about change for the people of Sarawak after 57 years of rule by the same parties that have impoverished the people, despite the state being one of the richest territories in Malaysia.

“Our philosophy is that the wealth of Sarawak is for its people and not for the privileged few,” the party said in a statement in response to Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s statement yesterday.

It said it has been fighting on its own until today, in order to overthrow Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which is cooperating with Umno and the theocratic PAS to form the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.

“We have never bowed our heads so far. We would rather work hard than lose our principles, let alone lose the bottom line,” PSB said.

However, it said it is willing to discuss with any opposition party the allocation of seats in the next state election on the premise that the other party is sincere.

“The common enemy of the opposition parties is GPS,” PSB said.

Yesterday, Chong had said PH was still open to the possibility of working together with PSB if both could come to a consensus on their political struggle and purpose.

He was reported as saying that PSB’s struggle had not been very clear, and on top of that the party’s backers were personalities or groups of “coloured backgrounds”.

Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman, had said PH was fighting for a fairer distribution and sharing of the state’s wealth and resources, and good governance while PSB had not really come up with any clear agenda or purpose of their struggle.