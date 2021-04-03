Reject politics aimed at saving political personalities, urges Bersatu info chief

Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said in today’s environment, we need sincerity and honesty to help the people. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan concurred with a statement by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang that politics aimed at saving political personalities and their group of followers should be rejected.

He regarded the statement as a firm stand that symbolised concern for the people.

“In today’s environment, we need sincerity and honesty to help the people, not rhetorics or acting to be sincere and honest, but actually wanting to monopolise power for self-interest,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Abdul Hadi through his Facebook posting said that PAS rejects any form of cooperation that is divisive and deviates from the original Muafakat Nasional (MN) set up.

He said the party also rejects agendas championed solely to save political personalities and their group of followers. — Bernama