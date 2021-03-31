Ministry targets 100,000 Neighbourhood Watch Community members to register for Covid-19 immunisation programme

Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said so far 62,256 KRT members out of a total of 248,000 have registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccination. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) is targeting 100,000 members of the Neighbourhood Watch Community (KRT), especially the elderly, to register for the Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme within two weeks.

Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said so far 62,256 KRT members out of a total of 248,000 have registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Halimah said campaigns have begun to encourage KRT members to register for the vaccination, adding that the ministry hoped it can achieve the target it has set.

She said this after the signing ceremony of a note of cooperation between the KPN and the Ministry of Health here today. Also present was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

On March 29, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said the second phase of the immunisation exercise for the elderly, the disabled and the chronically ill, would begin on April 19, adding that the appointment notice would be given beginning April 5, two weeks before the appointment date via the MySejahtera app, telephone call and the short messaging services (SMS).

Halimah said KRT members would be mobilised especially in rural areas that did not have good internet access to help the people register for the country’s largest vaccination programme. — Bernama