About two million rural folks have registered for Covid-19 vaccination, says deputy minister

Covid 19 vaccine immunisation programme for frontliners of low risk quarantine and treatment staff at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) March 5, 2021.

DUNGUN, March 31 — About two million rural people have registered themselves as vaccine recipients under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said, however, the number only represented one-third of the total number of rural people and the ministry was trying its best to get the rest of them on board, with assistance from its agencies.

“A total of 191 Rural Community Centres nationwide now play the role to assist rural people to register as Covid-19 vaccine recipients. The name list of those who have registered will be submitted to the Health Ministry for further action.”

He said this to reporters after officiating the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) Excellent Service Award 2020 ceremony here, today with Ketengah chairman Datuk Razali Idris and managing director Tengku Ahmad Nadzri Tengku Musa also present.

Abdul Rahman also urged various quarters including non-governmental organisations to assist the government in getting more rural people to register as Covid-19 vaccine recipients.

Meanwhile, he said the Bukit Besi Mining Museum here which houses various collections and artefacts related to iron ore mining in Bukit Besi city some time ago would be opened to the public this June.

Earlier, 31 Ketengah officers and staff receive the award for their excellent performance throughout 2020. — Bernama