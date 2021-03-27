To cooperate or not, it’s Umno’s choice, says Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at an event in Sungai Terap in Johor, March 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

MUAR, March 27 — It is Umno’s own right and choice if it decides not to cooperate with any political party in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president also said what was important was that so far Bersatu, under Perikatan Nasional, had already forged good cooperation with all parties for the sake of the people.

“That is Umno’s view if that is their decision, it’s their right. If they say they do not want to cooperate with us, it’s their choice. If they want to cooperate with us, it’s also their right.

“We (Bersatu) have had good cooperation with all parties for a long time and we finally formed the present government. The important thing is how we face the future,” he told reporters after launching the first phase of the Pagoh Special Economic Zone at the Sime Darby Sales Gallery here today.

Muhyiddin explained that what was important now was that the political parties supporting the government had established cooperation on the key issues faced by the country, such as Covid-19, managing the vaccination programme, ensuring that the people are safe and healthy as well as tackling the economic problems.

“I am focused on this matter (compared to political issues), (it’s) not that I can’t be political, not that I can’t debate, a big part of my life I have been involved in politics. I can debate with anyone but I avoid it because the people will be angry with me. Even in answering this, some will be angry. Not that I’m afraid.

“ because the people are affected, facing hardship, have no money, not enough food, the economy is still bad I do not know why politicians do not see these as a fight that needs to be given priority. It’s not that (parliamentary) seats are not important, if you do not win enough seats, you can’t form a stable government. It’s all right, if he wants, take all 222 seats win all the seats, he can form the government.

“ but if he takes them all, I too will take all. Fight one to one or one against two also can that’s politics. As such, I do not want to brag, be arrogant as the people will be angry,” said Muhyiddin.

The Pagoh MP does not want the political fight to divert the PN government’s attention from the main issue, which is the people’s welfare.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan had said at the opening of the Wanita, Youth and Puteri meetings in conjunction with the Umno General Assembly today that the party would not risk losing any seats at GE15.

He was quoted to have said that Umno’s seats will be Umno’s then, now and forever, adding that the seats would not be vacated just to give some other party a lifeline as well as it would not give in on the matter. — Bernama