MACC: Corruption cases involving Sabah contractors cause for concern

TAWAU, March 27 — Corruption cases involving supply, service and maintenance contractors in Sabah are prevalent and a cause for concern, said Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director, S.Karunanithy.

He said based on records from 2018 to 2020, a total of 47 Class F and G contractors that offer supply, service and maintenance were prosecuted.

“A total of 106 charges were read, and 23 out of 47 contractors pleaded guilty under Section 471 of the Penal Code for offering bribes to obtain contracts and to submit false claims as well as using forged documents.

“MACC always receives information on corruption committed by contractors to obtain procurement works (contracts) from government agencies in the state,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a forum on the Role of Contractors in Eradicating Corruption which was officiated by State Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan today

Karunanithy advised all contractors to abide by the rules and not take things lightly on corruption matters as fake documents are easy to detect. — Bernama