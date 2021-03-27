Larger coalition of parties needed for stability, says Saifuddin

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said Pahang Bersatu’s main priority now is to form stronger alliances at all levels. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, March 27 — There is a need to establish a larger coalition of political parties with as many members as possible to ensure a stable government, Pahang Bersatu chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said Pahang Bersatu’s main priority now is to form stronger alliances at all levels, adding that the establishment of Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PN) today was another effort towards that purpose.

Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, was appointed Pahang PN chairman last night.

“We are now in a situation in which there are parties who are part of the PN government, but not in the PN coalition, and that is raising a lot of questions.

“As for Bersatu, it is better to be in a PN government and the coalition as well,” he said at the “Erat Kasih” programme with Balok Makmur residents here today.

Asked about PAS’ decision to remain with both PN and Muafakat Nasional (MN) for now, Saifuddin said Pahang Bersatu accepts and respects the fact that the party wishes to maintain ties with MN partner Umno.

“There is a bridge (PAS-Umno cooperation) and Pahang Bersatu has no intentions to burn that bridge,” he said, adding that any final decision will depend on the respective party leadership,” he said.

He said the meeting to form Pahang PN last night, attended by state Bersatu, Pas and Gerakan leaders, was held in a united and friendly atmosphere, where it was unanimously decided that it was not yet the right time for seat allocation discussions.

“We are at a level where we want to enhance ties further and it is still not the time to discuss the general election,” he said.

He was also satisfied with the cooperation within Pahang PN, saying that his visits to 13 of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state have been very well received.

Saifuddin is scheduled to meet the Rompin PN leadership on April 9, while Pahang Bersatu will hold a meeting on April 10. The next Pahang PN meeting has been scheduled for mid-May in Temerloh.

At the event, Saifuddin handed over welfare aid to heads of B40 families, tablets for students and a RM100,000 contribution to upgrade and refurbish the Balok Makmur mosque. — Bernama