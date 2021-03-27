Women's Ministry to review SOPs in childcare centres to prevent child abuse

Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said the move was to ensure the safety of children at the premises. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, March 27 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for childcare centres and kindergartens, to prevent child abuse cases.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said the move was also to ensure the safety of children at the premises.

“The SOPs for childcare centres will also be reviewed to prevent a recurrence of child maltreatment incidents, as depicted in a video recording that went viral on social media yesterday,” she told repters after Malaysia Prihatin programme at Kompleks Tarbiyah Islamiyah, Chetok, here today.

She was commenting on a viral 10-second long video clip of a woman, believed to be a kindergarten teacher who is seen lifting and throwing a child in anger in front of a group of children.

Siti Zailah said, KPWKM viewed the incident seriously adding that she hoped that stern action would be taken against the individual involved.

“We have also been informed that the police have opened an investigation paper on the incident.

“Counselling services have also been provided to help parents who have a traumatic experience due to such incidents,” she said.

Siti Zailah also urged the public to report any such incidents to the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999 or by sending a WhatsApp message to 0192615999. — Bernama