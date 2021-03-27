Umno signals readiness to head into GE15 without Bersatu, PAS asked to state stand

Launching Umno Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings’ annual general assembly (AGMs) this morning, Tok Mat as he is popularly known seemed to be signalling the party’s readiness to go forward . ― Picture by Hari Anggara

COMMENTARY, March 27 — When Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan openly declared that the party is not desperate to tie up with any political party, he seemed to be sending a strong message to Bersatu.

A message that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) are ready to contest the coming general election on their own and will only work with PAS if the Islamist party is sincere.

Launching Umno Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings’ annual general assembly (AGMs) this morning, Tok Mat as he is popularly known seemed to be signalling the party’s readiness to go forward without Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) while pushing PAS to state its stand.

The emphasis is any co-operation must agree to Umno leading the government.

Tok Mat also put forward the objective that Umno be inclusive where any political alliance it is part of will benefit not only Umno but all Malaysians.

He said this is the chance for Umno to return and form the government in a dignified and democractic manner based on the people’s mandate.

Foes against Umno and BN are not just those planning to “buy” seats but also those who already jumped; these “enemies” need to be “discarded.”

He stressed that Umno will not compromise on the distribution of seats as whichever are Umno’s seats should not be given away regardless of the seat holder “jumping” to another party.

The party’s stand seems clear now and tomorrow party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to call for Umno and BN to face the general election on their own.