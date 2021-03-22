Govt now has 60pc total doses of Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Adham Baba

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today confirmed the government has received extra doses of the Covid-19 vaccines from several makers procured following negotiations last year.
He said the amount is nearly 60 per cent of the doses negotiated for.
“This morning I signed the agreement to obtain 20 per cent more of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.
“We have also secured another 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine — the one which is made in our country,” he said in a joint press conference with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
MORE TO COME