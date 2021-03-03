Sarawak crime index goes down in Jan, Feb due to CMCO, say police

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said as of February 28, only 723 cases were reported statewide compared to 1,766 last year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 3 — The implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Sarawak has reduced the crime index rate in the state in January and February this year, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He said there was a 60 per cent decline in criminal cases recorded within the two months compared to the same period last year.

Aidi said as of February 28, only 723 cases were reported statewide compared to 1,766 last year.

“The decline in criminal cases may also be due to the implementation of CMCO that restrict movement between districts or zones as well as due to strict enforcement. Among the types of crimes that have significantly decreased are violent crime cases and property crime cases,” he said during a media conference here.

According to him, for violent crimes, only 96 cases were recorded compared to 104 last year.

Meanwhile, property-related crimes went down from 1,566 cases throughout the same period last year to 627 cases this year.

Aidi said property theft was the highest reported criminal case in the state, with Kuching district recording the highest number of cases at 176, followed by Miri (115); Padawan (110); Sibu (94); and Bintulu (57).

“Despite recording an overall decline, other districts such as Limbang, Saratok and Julau recorded a slight increase in the crime index rate,” he added. — Bernama