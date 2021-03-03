Melaka Fire and Rescue Dept monitors 12 bush hotspots for fire

File picture of Sri Aman Fire and Rescue Department personnel working to put out a forest fire in Kampung STC Sri Aman September 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, March 3 — The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is monitoring 12 bush hotspots that are at risk of fire, during the current hot and dry weather.

Its director Abu Obaidat Mohamad said among the main zones in under JBPM’s surveillance are Merlimau and Jasin where most peat areas are found

“I urge the people of Melaka not to carry out open burning or throw cigarette butts indiscriminately, especially along the highway.

“We ask all Melaka residents to take care of our environment and report any fires immediately,” he told reporters when met at the Covid-19 vaccine immunisation programme for state-level firefighters at the Bukit Katil Fire Station.

Although the number of fire incidents in Melaka has seen a drop due to the movement control order (MCO), the people should avoid burning crop waste or garbage in this weather, said Abu Obaidat.

He added that a total of 457 open fire reports were received from January to February with 424 cases involving bush/grasslands.

This included the fire fighting by JBPM Melaka which took over four days to put out the fire at the oil palm plantation in Kampung Bukit Durian, Serkam.

Earlier, a total of 54 officers and firefighters from the first group were vaccinated at the state JBPM headquarters in Bukit Katil.

“A total of 543 JBPM officers and men from 10 stations throughout Melaka will be vaccinated in stages for five days starting today.

“We hope it will boost their confidence in handling Covid-19 cases,” he said. — Bernama