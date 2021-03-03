Learn from GE14, never fall for Opposition’s ruse again, says Zahid

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged members to take a leaf out of that experience and to never fall for the Opposition’s ruse again. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The experience Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) gained in the 14th General Election (GE14) should have made the parties more mature going into GE15.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged members to take a leaf out of that experience and to never fall for the Opposition’s ruse again.

“Fellow members and supporters of Umno and BN, we have to admit that some of us got trapped with the Opposition’s tricks and ploys during GE14.

“Let May 9, 2018, be a lesson to all of us. We learn from the past, and experience has made us wiser,” he said in his official Telegram channel today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, believes a substantial number of voters who had rejected the party then have now come to their senses.

“Our role now is to learn from this and be calm it is not always a bed of roses. Reach out to them and consolidate in the name of truth,” he said. — Bernama