Come clean on decision to withdraw support for Bersatu, Annuar Musa tells Umno president

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa today called on his party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to openly explain claims that it will be discontinuing support for the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in the next general election.

Annuar, the Federal Territories minister and a former Umno secretary-general, said party members should not be kept in the dark about decisions made by its supreme council.

“If a decision has already been made, don’t hide. Come forward, be brave and be straight with the party members. Explain the decision to your supporters,” he said on his Facebook page.

“Umno members deserve to be informed that decisions made by the supreme council are final. If it is — we have a right to know why such a decision has been made — especially when election dates have not even been announced,” he added.

Annuar claimed Zahid had written a letter to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on February 26 to inform the prime minister that Umno will only work with Bersatu until Parliament is dissolved and will not cooperate for GE15. Muhyiddin is also Bersatu president.

Annuar questioned the rationale behind the time-limited cooperation, adding that a date has yet to be set for the election which is not due until 2023.

He then questioned Umno’s stance for the next general elections, asking if the party would form a new coalition or work with other parties.

“Will Umno side with Anwar and PKR? Will we stand with Lim Kit Siang and DAP? Or will we form a new coalition?” the Keterah MP asked, referring to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Pakatan Harapan coalition of PKR, DAP, and Amanah.

Annuar who is seen as a Muhyiddin supporter said that Umno’s refusal to continue working with Bersatu would be disadvantageous for the older Malay party.

“This decision means Umno parts ways with parties under Perikatan Nasional. Will this strengthen or weaken the party?” he asked.