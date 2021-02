A total of 3,331 people were reported to have recovered from Covid-19, leaving active cases at 30,677. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The number of new Covid-19 cases today spiked to 3,545, increasing by more than half of yesterday’s cases.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on its Twitter page today also revealed 12 new fatalities, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,088.

Meanwhile, 3,331 people were reported to have recovered from the disease, leaving active cases at 30,677.

