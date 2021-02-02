Pejuang slams Tommy Thomas for not respecting lawyer-client confidentiality with Dr Mahathir

Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’s memoir titled ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’ was launched over the weekend, in which he made several revelations about his working relationship with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air has today slammed former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas today over his tell-all in his recently-published memoir, accusing the latter of disrespecting attorney-client non-disclosure agreement.

The party’s lawyer Mior Haidir said Thomas, who had advised then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, may jeopardise the relationships between future attorneys general and prime ministers since anything secret may be revealed later.

“Tommy Thomas does not adhere to the principle of secrecy between lawyer and client.

“I emphasise that Tommy Thomas should not give a statement as if he is the one who holds the truth when the truth has two sides,” he said in a statement.

Thomas’s memoir titled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness was launched over the weekend, in which he made several revelations about his working relationship with Dr Mahathir.

On Sunday, lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla also questioned the reported excerpts of Thomas’ memoir, stressing that those who have served as the government’s top legal advisor should never publicly disclose the advice they had provided unless allowed under the law.

Published by Strategic Information and Research Development Centre (SIRD), the 573-page book by Thomas is available for purchase from Gerakbudaya, with the memoir including events during his tenure from June 2018 to February 28, 2020 as Malaysia’s attorney general.

Just a day before its release to the public, Gerakbudaya had however on January 29 indicated that the first printing of the book was already out of stock.