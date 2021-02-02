GOF seizes vape liquid worth over RM800,000 in Pasir Mas

A total of 22,500 bottles of flavoured vape liquid estimated to be worth RM825,000 were seized by a team from the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force in Pasir Mas, Kelantan. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Feb 2 — A total of 22,500 bottles of flavoured vape liquid estimated to be worth RM825,000 were seized by a team from the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF9) at a house in Kampung Degong Telaga Mas, Pasir Mas, early today.

GOF9 commanding officer Supt Nor Azizan Yusof said they also arrested a 30-year-old local man in the 1am raid.

“During the raid, the police inspected the house in the presence of the owner but did not find any illegal items, before finding a van outside the house. However, another man came and claimed that the van was his,” he said in a statement, today.

He said a number of boxes were found in the passenger seat of the van, and further inspections revealed that the boxes contained bottles of vape liquid.

Following the discovery, the PGA arrested the man, and all the seized items including the van were taken to the Taman Bakti PGA Headquarters for further investigation.

“All the vape flavours are believed to be smuggled into neighbouring countries through “rat lanes” around Pasir Mas, and sold on the black market at higher prices.

“The seized items will be handed over to the Ministry of Health Malaysia and the case will be investigated under Section 13 (a) of the Poisons Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama