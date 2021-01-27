Principal administrative asst claims trial in Pahang to receiving over RM3,000 in bribes

Mohd Fakhruddin Mahmud, 39, from Kota SAS, here, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before judge Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Jan 27 — A principal administrative assistant at the Office of the Pahang State Secretary pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today to six counts of receiving RM3,093 in bribes including holiday accommodation payment, three years ago.

Mohd Fakhruddin Mahmud, 39, from Kota SAS, here, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before judge Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

The accused allegedly received RM1,300 from a businessman, who is a Datuk, in three instalments through online money transfer into his account at a bank in Jalan Bukit Ubi, here, between July 3 and October 8, 2019.

He is also accused of receiving holiday accommodation payment of RM993 at a hotel in Cameron Highlands on August 21, 2019, knowing that it was related to his official duties.

Mohd Fakhruddin is also charged with two counts of receiving from a businessman, RM800 that went into his bank account on March 7 and July 20, 2020.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The accused who was unrepresented, pleaded that the bail of RM10,000 with one surety be reduced as he is supporting his school-going children and his mother who is ill.

Ahmad Zamzani, however, set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and set February 17 for case mention and for the accused to appoint a counsel.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Kamariah Seman appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama