Public Works Dept: RM356m needed to repair roads, bridges damaged by Pahang floods

Bulldozers push mud on Jalan Temerloh-Bera near Kampung Pangsenam due to a major flood that hit Temerloh district January 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Jan 26 — The Pahang Public Works Department (JKR) estimates that RM356 million is needed to repair all roads and bridges damaged by the floods that hit the state for more than two weeks starting January 3.

Pahang Works, Transportation and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman said overall, damages at 368 locations involving federal roads, state roads and bridges had been identified with Temerloh and Maran being the worst affected districts.

“For now, the application for allocations has been made by Pahang PWD through the Road Facility Maintenance Branch to their headquarters and the repair work will be carried out through the tendering and quotation processes and work instructions to the concessionaire,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the repair works were expected to take two to 18 months depending on the type, size and form of damage.

According to him, the infrastructure repair process will not be hindered by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) because construction work is allowed for safety factors.

Commenting on the use of the steel bridge or Bailey bridge in Kampung Lechar, Raub about 231 kilometres (km) from here and Jalan Belimbing in Maran, 67 km from here, Norolazali said efforts to rebuild the original bridge that collapsed due to floods were underway.

“I understand that design work is underway, followed by repair work and we will apply to the Rural Development Ministry regarding the costs involved,” he said.

On the closure of Jalan Raub-Bukit Fraser since January 14, Norolazali said works to clear and repair the route was in full swing and hoped the road could be reopened once the MCO was lifted.

On January 16, Raub district police chief Supt Kama Azural Mohamed was reported to have said that the route was closed to all road users due to safety factors as there were several locations at risk of collapsing apart from the effects of landslides that have not been fully cleared. — Bernama