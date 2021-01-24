Bomoh in Kota Baru charged with sexually assaulting female patient

A bomoh pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to sexually assaulting a woman. — Reuters pic

KOTA BHARU, Jan 24 — A bomoh pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to sexually assaulting a woman who had approached him for treatment.

Wan Ismail Wan Md Zain, 53, made the plea before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

He was charged under Section 377CA of the Penal Code with having sexual connection using an object on the 28-year-old female patient in a house in Kampung Permatang Pusu, here, at 8.50pm last January 12.

The man faces imprisonment of up to 30 years and whipping, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM15,000 with one surety and ordered the man to report himself to the nearest police station every month and to not intimidate the victim and witnesses.

The court set February 24 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Faizuan Sulaiman prosecuted, while Wan Ismail was represented by lawyer Roshayati Hassan, from the iNational Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK). — Bernama