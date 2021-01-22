Police personnel allowed to enter Sabah during MCO, says state government

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun says police officers and personnel stationed in Sabah will be allowed to enter the state during the MCO. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 ― The Sabah state government has agreed to allow police officers and personnel stationed in Sabah to enter the state during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), subject to several terms.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also the state government's official spokesman on Covid-19-related matters said among the conditions was to get an immigration stamp (Section 66 (1) (d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63) on their travel document upon arrival.

“Admission to Sabah must be via Restricted Travel Document (DPT) or Malaysian International Passport (PMA) to obtain the stamp and submit supporting documents such as the transfer, or placement letter from the department to serve in Sabah,” he said, adding that their dependents would also need to obtain the stamp or apply for a long term social visit pass.

Meanwhile, Masidi said in line with the decision made at the Federal-level, the Sabah government had agreed to extend the operating hours of restaurants, mobile/stationary eateries and hawker stalls or kiosks till 10pm, while all petrol stations in the state were also allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.

With 453 new Covid-19 cases today, he said the total number of cases reported in the state to date was 45,862, with 307 fatalities.

“Of these, 131 deaths were reported from ICU wards, 54 in isolation wards or emergency units, while the remaining 122 were out-of-hospital deaths,” he said, adding that most of those severely affected by the disease had chronic illnesses such as heart problems, diabetes, chronic lung disease and kidney disease. ― Bernama