Health officers conduct the Covid-19 antigen rapid test at Laurent Bleu, CMC Centre Cheras January 11, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — A total of 16 new Covid-19 clusters were reported by the Health Ministry today, nine of which were categorised as workplace clusters.

One cluster involved an elder home, while another involved a location identified only as a “care centre”. Another cluster involved religious activities.

There were two clusters in Kuala Lumpur, two in Selangor, three in Johor, two in Sabah, three in Perak, one in Penang, two in Kedah and one in Terengganu.

MORE TO COME