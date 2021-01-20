Perlis allows weekend markets to operate during MCO, says MB

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said night markets were not allowed to operate during the MCO period but would be replaced with morning markets. — Picture by KE Ooi

KANGAR, Jan 20 — Perlis allows three "nat" (weekend markets) in the state to operate during the movement control order (MCO) period beginning this Friday, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man today.

The three markets are at Simpang Empat, Arau and Kuala Perlis.

Azlan, however, said night markets were not allowed to operate during the MCO period but would be replaced with morning markets.

He said the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) would issue guidelines on the maximum number of traders and visitors allowed at the markets.

He added that the movement of people into the weekend and morning markets would be monitored by the authorities to ensure the public adhere to the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP). — Bernama