Perak civil servant charged with molesting underaged daughters in Sitiawan

The accused arrives at the at the Ipoh Sessions Court January 19, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 19 — A 42-year-old civil servant today claimed trial at the Session Court here to molesting his two daughters aged six and nine last year.

The accused works as an attendant at a government clinic in Manjung, but cannot be named to protect the identities of the two girls.

He is accused of touching the younger daughter’s private parts with sexual intent at a house in Kampung Tersusun, Batu 7, Lekir Sitiawan at around 2.30am on April 10, 2020.

He is also accused of committing the same on the nine-year girl the same month in the same house between 8pm to 12am.

The charges under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 provides for a jail term of up to 20 years, and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused pled not guilty before Judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Waffy Ismail prosecuted and asked the court set bail at RM10,000 for both charges, saying the accused should not be allowed to contact his daughters to avoid disturbing them pending trial.

The accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Asri Othman who asked for bail to be lowered to RM5,000 for both the charges. He also told the court that the accused is no longer staying together with his wife and daughters.

“My client is living separately now and the husband and wife are in the midst of divorcing,” he said.

Bail was set at RM6,000 for both charges.

The judge also instructed the accused to report monthly once at the nearest police station throughout the trial and not to communicate with his daughters.

The case has been fixed for mention on February 24.