MCO: Two garment factories in Jasin ordered closed temporarily for flouting SOP

Two garment factories in the Jasin Industrial area here have been ordered to shut down temporarily with immediate effect for failing to comply with the MCO SOP. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JASIN, Jan 19 — Two garment factories in the Jasin Industrial area here have been ordered to shut down temporarily with immediate effect for failing to comply with the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

Jasin District Police chief DSP Mispani Hamdan said one of the factories even tried to hoodwink the authorities by claiming that it was making personal protection equipment (PPE).

“The factory operator could not explain when asked about some suspicious matters before admitting to the offence,” he told reporters after conducting an integrated enforcement operation here today.

“Among the excuses given by them was that they had received approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), but it is still bound by the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he added.

He said both factories, which were issued with a warning two days ago, were found to have continued operating as usual and with a large number of people at any one time.

He added that apart from being ordered to close temporarily, both factories were also compounded RM1,000 under Act 342.

A total of 27 personnel from the police, army, National Security Council (MKN), Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs as well as the Immigration Department were involved in the more than two-hour integrated operation. — Bernama