Sarawak top cop says CCTV footage at Miri police lockup where teen girl allegedly raped not available

KUCHING, Jan 18 — Police investigation into an incident in which a 16-year-old girl claimed that she was raped by a male detainee while being held at the Miri police station lockup on Jan 9 found that a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage was unavailable.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said he had instructed his deputy Datuk Fisol Salleh to coordinate the internal investigation and the results would be known this week.

“There is a CCTV camera installed in the lockup, but it does not have recording function and it can only be monitored by personnel on duty. I have also instructed the investigation team to look into it,” he said at the press conference on the achievement of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Sarawak contingent for the year 2020 here today.

Aidi said the case is currently being investigated by the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department of the Sarawak police contingent headquarters together with the Miri district police.

“Based on the statements from the witnesses, we found that the incident (rape) did occur in the lockup,” he said.

Aidi had previously said that police would conduct a detailed investigation into the allegation whether there are elements of negligence in the case.

Two personnel on duty on the day the incident took place were immediately suspended.

Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong through a posting on his Facebook account on Saturday said that a teenage girl has lodged a police report over the incident. — Bernama