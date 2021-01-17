Sarawak minister under home quarantine for Covid-19 close contact

A health care worker putting a wristband on Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian for a home stay order (HSO) after he was exposed to a Covid-19 positive case, January 17, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Dr Sim Kui Hian

KUCHING, Jan 17 — Sarawak’s Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said today he is now undergoing a home stay order (HSO) as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) after he was exposed to a Covid-19 positive person last week.

He confirmed that he went for a drive-through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test for Covid-19 at the Batu Kawa government health clinic this morning.

“I received a phone call from the Sarawak General Hospital yesterday evening telling me that I had been exposed to a positive patient on January 8,” he posted on his Facebook.

He said the positive patient did not show any symptoms of Covid-19 infection, with his first PCR swab test on January 11 being negative.

“He went for the second swab test on January 15 which turned out to be positive,” Dr Sim, who is also the state assemblyman for Batu Kawa, said.

He urged those who have been exposed to positive cases to come forward to be tested for free at any government clinic which is open during the weekend for the swab test.

Dr Sim said it took him less than 10 minutes to complete the drive-through swab test with HSO at the Batu Kawa government clinic.

“If you just turn up because of possible exposure, you need to scan the state QR code, fill the details in a form, wait for your turn in a car queue,” he said.