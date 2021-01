The National Security Council (NSC) has denied allegations the movement control order (MCO) will be imposed in Kedah from tomorrow until January 31. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The National Security Council (NSC) has denied allegations which went viral on social media claiming that the movement control order (MCO) will be imposed in Kedah from tomorrow until January 31.

The fake news notification was issued by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (MCM) Quick Response Team at 11 last night.

In this regard, NSC urged people not to transmit unauthentic information that can cause confusion among the public. — Bernama