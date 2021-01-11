Kuching, Sibu, Miri go back to CMCO as Covid-19 spreads

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters in Kuching July 24, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Jan 11 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be implemented in Kuching, Sibu and Miri following a steep spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases today.

Miri registered 94 cases out of the 153 reported today, while the districts of Sibu registered 25, Dalat (17), Kuching (13), Sri Aman (2), Selangau (1) dan Beluru (1), bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,428 in the state.

The Miri district joined Kuching and Sibu as red zones for Covid-19, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said at a press conference.

Uggah said the CMCO will take effect from 12.01am of January 13.

“In view of the number of positive cases in the districts of Kuching, Sibu and Miri have continued to rise, SDMC has evaluated the situation, taking into consideration the local transmissions which have registered 209 over the last 14 days.

“Therefore, it is decided to implement the CMCO for the three districts, effective from January 13 to 26,” Uggah said.

He said the details of the CMCO will be released tomorrow.

However, he said the travel from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan into Sarawak will not be allowed, except with police permission.

He said under the standard operating procedures (SOPs), all entries into Sarawak will be quarantined for 14 days at designated centres approved by the state Health Department.

He said they will be screened for Covid-19 on the second and 10th day of the quarantine period.

for the purpose of implementing CMCO in Sarawak, SDMC has grouped the districts of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian under the Kuching zone, Sibu zone will consist of Sibu and Sarikei districts while Miri district is under Miri zone.

He also said 48 longhouses including those in the districts of Sibu, Kapit, Julau, Dalat and Sebauh have placed under movement control order (MCO) for 14 days as some residents from these longhouses were Covid-19 positive after attending a funeral in Pasai Siong in Sibu.

On the sudden hike in positive cases in Miri district, Uggah said 23 cases were infected from Bah Sayap cluster, Stutong cluster (4), Jelita cluster (3), Pasai Siong cluster (2), unknown sources (60) and two imported cases.

He said the 25 positive cases registered in the Sibu district consist of 20 from Pasai Siong cluster, two from individuals with symptoms, one close contract of a positive case and two imported cases.