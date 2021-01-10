Inter-state travel causes rise in Terengganu Covid-19 cases, says state exco

Terengganu exco Dr Alias Razak said inter-state travel has contributed to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 10 — Inter-state travel has contributed to the increase in Covid-19 cases in Terengganu according to the state Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias Razak.

He said that as at yesterday the state recorded a total of 216 positive cases, and of the total, 73.6 per cent of the contributors were individuals who came from red zone areas.

“The state Health Department has previously asked individuals coming from the red zones to undergo Covid-19 screening and it has received good feedback... from that we have detected many of them are positive.

“Most of those who underwent screening did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, but the results eventually confirmed positive and they are then placed in a quarantine centre to receive treatment,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after inspecting the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM) (Nursing) in Kuala Terengganu, here today. Also present was state health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

Apart from the ILKKM, two other centres have also been gazetted as PKRC in the state and are ready for use, namely, the state Educational Technology Division (BTPN) in Marang and Marang Prison. — Bernama