JPJ mulling proposal on new licensing category limiting youths aged 16 to 20 to 70cc bikes

General view of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur October 2, 2018. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) is studying a proposal made by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to introduce a new licensing category for youths aged 16 to 20, to only ride motorcycles with a capacity of 70cc and below by 2025.

Its director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said that the matter would be discussed in detail with Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) and the Public Works Department before any decision is made.

“The proposal was made due to the increase in the number of accidents and deaths involving high-powered motorcyclists involving youths, aged between 16 and 20 years,” he said.

He was commenting on a report that PDRM proposed to introduce a new licensing category for youths by 2025.

In another development, he said that RTD will launch a MyQ system that is able to reduce congestion for customers. Pilot projects will be implemented this month at selected RTD branches.

The system would provide convenience for customers to simply browse the website to pick up a queue number.

It is among the department’s digitisation efforts in line with the practice of new norms and standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council. — Bernama