Cops: Wanted criminal found dead with slash wounds in Perak

Police said the body of a wanted criminal with slash wounds across his body was found in the bushes near a temple in Tanjung Rambutan yesterday evening. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Jan 1 — The body of a wanted criminal with slash wounds across his body was found in the bushes near a temple in Tanjung Rambutan here yesterday evening.

The 34-year old victim was believed to have been killed in a fight with a group of drug addicts.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the initial investigation revealed that the victim was not satisfied with the group after his brother was detained by the police for a slashing incident in November and went to confront them at a shed near the area at about 7.30pm yesterday.

He said the victim was believed to have tried to escape but collapsed 30 metres from the scene before his body was discovered by the public at about 11.30am today.

“Police inspection at the scene also found a more than two-feet machete believed to be the weapon used in the incident,” he told reporters at the crime scene here today.

He said the victim had 12 previous criminal records including murder and was one of the suspects in the same case involving his brother.

A.Asmadi said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The police would launch Op Cantas to track down the suspects allegedly involved in the incident, he said.

“The police are also trying to track down the suspects using deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples as well as using tracker dogs (K9 unit),” he said.

He also urged members of the public who have information regarding the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

The body was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun hospital here for post-mortem, he said. — Bernama