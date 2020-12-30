Woman arrested for allegedly killing pregnant cat, injuring another in Penang

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the 51-year-old woman who worked as a broker was detained for further investigation by the Veterinary Services Department. — IStock.com pic via AFP

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 30 — A woman believed to have killed a pregnant cat and injuring another with an iron rod, was arrested today

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the 51-year-old woman who worked as a broker was detained for further investigation by the Veterinary Services Department.

According to him, the incident happened at 1.20pm yesterday, after two men who were feeding the cats overheard the woman complaining about the cats having defecated in front of her house.

“The woman then hit the two cats that were being fed by the two men at the Pintas Kalui 1 flats, Seberang Jaya with an iron rod, killing the pregnant cat and injuring the other,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the one of the men had contacted the police and the Veterinary Services Department had carried out an investigation under Section 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 which carries a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000, or imprisonment of up to three years or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Shafee said the police were also investigating the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code because the woman was also beaten by several individuals after the cat incident.

He said the woman would be taken to the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court to obtain a remand order tomorrow morning. — Bernama