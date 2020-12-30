Cops detain 231 for disobeying MCO, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of the total, 225 were compounded while six others were remanded. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Some 231 individuals were detained yesterday for disobeying movement control order (MCO) directives.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of the total, 225 were compounded while six others were remanded.

“Among the offences include failing to provide proper customer registration tools (80 people), failing to wear face masks (71), entertainment centre activities (63), failing to practise proper physical distancing (13) and others (4),” he said in a statement today.

As for Ops Benteng, he said 11 roadblocks were mounted nationwide and 29 illegal immigrants were arrested.

He said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) had also made 640 inspections including on retailers (458), wholesalers (150) and manufacturers (32) yesterday.

Overall, essential items are sufficient and readily available nationwide, Ismail Sabri said. — Bernama