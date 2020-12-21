PM Muhyiddin thanks villagers for rescuing Health Ministry personnel whose boat capsized in Pahang

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the spirit of togetherness demonstrated by the residents of Kampung Bantal should be nurtured among Malaysians. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin conveyed his thanks and gratitude to the villagers of Kampung Bantal, Jerantut, Pahang who helped rescue three Ministry of Health (MoH) personnel whose boat capsized in Sungai Tembeling yesterday afternoon.

In a Facebook post last night, MoH said the note of appreciation was delivered through Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“The MoH is grateful and the act of bravery is very much lauded. This is a noble deed and the spirit of togetherness demonstrated by the residents of Kampung Bantal should be nurtured among Malaysians.

“The three MoH staff involved in the incident had made great sacrifice in carrying out their duties and serving the people. You are all the nation’s frontline heroes,” said Muhyiddin.

In the 1.30pm incident which occurred at the Kampung Bantal Health Clinic Jetty today, three health personnel from the Bantal Health Clinic at the National Park in Jerantut, Pahang, almost drowned when their boat capsized and was swept by currents.

The boat was believed to have overturned after encountering engine failure causing the three personnel to fall into the river.

According to the statement, the assistant medical officer and the boat skipper managed to cling to nearby tree branches while the clinic general worker held onto the boat as it was being swept for some 300 metres, before they were rescued by the villagers.

The boat was later found about one kilometre away from the spot where it had capsized. ― Bernama