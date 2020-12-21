Photographer pleads guilty, fined RM3,500 for requesting nude pictures from student in Gombak

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan meted out the sentence against Hishamudin Hashim, 32, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of insulting the modesty of a 21-year-old male student by asking for his nude photos. — Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — A photographer was fined RM3,500 in default six months jail by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for requesting nude photos from a male student.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan meted out the sentence against Hishamudin Hashim, 32, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of insulting the modesty of a 21-year-old male student by asking for his nude photos.

He was charged with committing the act at Selayang Mulia, Batu Caves, Gombak, at 3.09pm, November 23, last year, under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of five years, or a fine, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni requested the court to mete out a deterrent sentence, while lawyer Ariff Amirul Abdul Jani who represented the accused, appealed for a lenient sentence as it was his client’s first offence, besides the fact the latter was suffering from heart disease.

According to the facts of the case, on October 27, 2019, the student received a message via Instagram from the accused using the handle “TKDNXV Creative Solution”, stating that the latter wished to make the victim one of his models, to which the victim agreed.

However, on November 23, the accused sent a WhatsApp to the student asking him to send nude photos of himself from the front and back, and the shocked victim who rejected the request then posted his experience on Twitter, warning others to be careful of the accused. — Bernama