Permaisuri Agong pays last respects to Ungku Aziz

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (centre) arrives to pay her last respects to Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid at Masjid At-Taqwa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail December 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah paid her last respects to Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid at Masjid At-Taqwa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail here tonight.

Her Majesty arrived at the mosque at about 8pm.

Tunku Azizah also spent some time with the family of Ungku Abdul Aziz, who died at about 4 pm today at the age of 98.

Also seen at the mosque was Ungku Abdul Aziz’s daughter Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar, the former Bank Negara Governor who is now Permodalan Nasional Berhad chairman.

The renowned academician was later buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.

Earlier, a spokesman of Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) said the death of Ungku Abdul Aziz was confirmed by his wife Rahaiah Baheran, who is also a former vice-president of Angkasa.

Ungku Abdul Aziz was born in London, the United Kingdom, on January 28, 1922. — Bernama