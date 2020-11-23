FT Foundation says suing PAC chairman in personal capacity, after allegations on DBKL land sale

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh speaks to reporters in Parliament December 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) today said it is not challenging the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) but is taking legal action against PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh in his personal capacity for allegations he made against the foundation.

In a statement, YWP said Wong, the Member of Parliament for Ipoh, had made three false allegations in his personal capacity against YWP which had undermined its credibility.

“Based on the provisions of the constitution and the law, YWP has the right to defend itself on several of these allegations.

“The first allegation made by Wong is that the Federal Territories Minister and the Kuala Lumpur Datuk Bandar were automatically appointed as members of the Board of Trustees and were involved in the sale of Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) land; the second, YWP’s involvement in the sale of 97 plots of DBKL land including Taman Rimba Kiara,” the statement said.

It said the third false allegation by Wong is that YWP as a company registered under the Companies Act was not monitored by any authority.

“YWP strongly denies these allegations and is defending its own good name so that it can continue with efforts to help the less fortunate and needy among Federal Territory folks,” it added.

Earlier, PAC had reminded YWP not to threaten PAC members following allegations on the sale of DBKL land.

PAC said any allegation or threat against PAC in connection with issues it was investigating can be deemed as interference in matters of Parliamentary jurisdiction and is wrong under the law. — Bernama