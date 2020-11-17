Health DG: New Covid-19 cases in Klang Valley drop slightly, but still make up nearly half of 1,210 total

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Malaysia recorded 1,210 new Covid-19 cases since yesterday, with Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya recording the most number of cases at 518 (42.8 per cent).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that today’s new figure brings the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country to 12,788 with 49,730 testing positive to date.

“From the aforementioned figure of 518, 435 (84.0 per cent) of them originate from existing clusters,” he said in a statement here.

Dr Noor Hisham also said there have also been 1,018 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with today’s recoveries giving Malaysia a total of 36,624 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 73.7 per cent of all cases.

“To date, 105 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and 40 require assistance breathing,” he said in the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press statement here.

Five new deaths were reported today, with the overall number of Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia recorded at 318 to date.

All but one death were reported in Sabah, with the remaining death reported in Perak.

Of the 1,210 cases reported, 19 were imported. By source, four were from Nepal, three each from Qatar and India, two from the Philippines, and one each from Nigeria, the United States of America, Turkey, Russia, Tunisia, Romania and Myanmar.

As for Selangor and KL, Dr Noor Hisham said the bulk of new Covid-19 cases were those from the Teratai cluster at 142 cases and 206 cases from the Damanlela construction site cluster, respectively.

Not taking into account the three aforementioned states, Dr Noor Hisham said Sabah recorded the most today at 499 cases (41.2 per cent) out of 1,210 cases.

Selangor recorded 271 cases today while KL and Putrajaya recorded 245 and two cases respectively.