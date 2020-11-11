Commenting on viral video, Ismail Sabri says no rule against passengers sitting in front of cars

Police man a road block at Jalan Loke Yew in Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2020. ― Picture By Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated today that it was not required for car passengers to only sit in the rear.

Ismail was clarifying the matter after a video spread online yesterday that appeared to show a policeman issuing a fine to a passenger seated in the front of a car.

The minister explained that in the video, the fine was not issued to the passenger but the driver for using his mobile phone while driving.

“There is no rule in place that says you have to sit at the back of the car. You can sit anywhere in the car. If you want to sit in front, by all means.

“You come from the same location, you come from the same family, you don’t even need to wear a mask in the car together as you stay under the same roof,” he said.

Ismail said he verified the incident with the Royal Malaysia Police upon viewing it.

Ismail alleged that the video showed the incident without the proper context and maliciously presented as though the fine was issued to the passenger.

“I found out that the police did not summon the passenger, but the driver who was caught using his phone while he was driving. He was summoned for that, but he spread the news as if the passenger was the one summoned for sitting next to him,” he said.

Ismail then urged Malaysians to be cautious with content shared online and to verify matters before accepting it as true.

He said he has also directed authorities to aggressively pursue those who spread false claims online.