Royal Selangor Golf Club confirms fourth Covid-19 case, advises members to get tested

The Royal Selangor Golf Club said it would remain closed indefinitely as advised by the Health Ministry. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) has advised today its members who have used the clubhouse men’s changing room between October 20 and October 27 to get themselves tested after a staff assigned to the area was the latest to test positive for Covid-19.

In announcing its fourth recorded Covid-19 positive case, RSGC said the staff had come into close contact with two other positive cases involving clubhouse members on October 24 and October 26 respectively.

“The men’s changing room area has a high traffic flow and is a high area of contact. The committee would like to advise all those who have used the men’s changing room between October 20 and October 27 to please have tests done as a precautionary measure.

“The club will conduct another deep sanitising exercise over November 2 and 3. Only essential management and staff will be at the club and all other staff will work from home until further notice,” it said in a circular to members here.

RSGC said the aforementioned staff — who went for testing on October 28 — was part of the first batch of 48 staff and caddies that came into close contact with another Covid-19 positive member.

The staff has been under home quarantine since.

RSGC also said the club was to remain closed indefinitely as advised by the Health Ministry until after all the remaining 47 staff and caddies test results were made known.

“Please be advised that the club is closed until further notice, awaiting the balance of the 47 staff and caddies’ result, this is to reduce risk and exposure to members and staff.

“We will continue to update members on further development as we receive more information,” it added.

On a separate note, the club also said the second batch of employees comprising 410 staff, caddies and workers tested on October 30 have all been found negative.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya have been placed on a second conditional movement control order (CMCO) after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Initially, the CMCO that started on October 14 was to last until October 27, but has now been extended until November 9.

Golf was permitted to be played during the CMCO, with certain rules in place; among them was allowing only one buggy per person and for all payments to be made online.

All golf competitions have been suspended until the CMCO ends.